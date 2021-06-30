Firefighters carry out patrols after 'deliberate' blaze at Chesterfield's Queen park
An appeal for information has been launched after a ‘deliberate’ fire at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 6:35 pm
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) said the blaze happened on Wednesday morning.
The service also reported an ‘increase in incidents and anti-social behaviour’ in the park.
A DFRS spokesperson said firefighters have spent Wednesday afternoon ‘engaging with the community’ and placing boards in the park to raise awareness.
One of the boards states: “We believe the fire at this location may have been started deliberately.
“If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers.”