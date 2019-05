Fire crews from Alfreton, Ashfield and Clay Cross attended a fire at a house in Tibshelf.

They attended the incident in Wetton Lane, Tibshelf, at around 10.40am this morning (Monday, May 27).

The fire was contained to the kitchen.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put out the fire before using a positive-pressure ventilation fan to ventilate