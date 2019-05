Firefighters have brought a moor fire under control in Hope Valley.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue worked together to put out the fire on Stanage Edge.

Firefighters at the scene.

A spokesman for Bradwell On-Call‏ said: "We have just returned from a small moor fire on Stanage Edge. A big thank you to the local game keepers."

