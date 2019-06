Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have attended a kitchen fire in Staveley.

The incident, at 11.30pm on June 13, involved a plastic container which was left on a cooker hob.

Pullman Close.

Firefighters attended the blaze on Pullman Close, with the "heavily smoke logged flat" ventilated by the crews.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Staveley Red attended a kitchen fire at Pullman Close, Staveley involving a plastic container left on a cooker hob. Crews ventilated a heavily smoke logged flat."