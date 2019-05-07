Fire service reveals cause of Chesterfield house blaze which hospitalised three people

The cause of a house fire in which three people were taken to hospital has been revealed.

Fire chiefs attended the blaze on Cobden Road, off Newbold Road, just after 4am last Thursday.

The house fire on Cobden Road, Chesterfield, last Thursday.

The blaze engulfed the ground floor of a two-storey terraced property.

Adjacent properties were evacuated.

One man was given oxygen therapy and was later taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Another adult and a teenager were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The most likely cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.