Fire crews called out to blaze at Chesterfeld home

Firefighters from Chesterfield were called to a house fire this morning (Friday, September 13).

They were called to the house in Chesterfield Road, Calow, at around 4.30am.
The fire had been extinguished by staff prior to the arrival of the fire service.

Chesterfield Road, Calow

