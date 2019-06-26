Final fundraising push for Chesterfield parents before they scale Ben Nevis in memory of baby daughter

A Chesterfield couple set to scale Ben Nevis in memory of their baby daughter have asked for a 'final push' in reaching their fundraising target.

Sharon and Darren Morrell will climb the UK's highest mountain to mark what would have been the 10th birthday of their daughter, Summer.

Summer Morrell was just nine-months-old when she lost her life.

The much-loved tot was born with Down's Syndrome and a hole in the heart, and died of endocartitis when she was just nine-months-old.

The money raised will benefit Chesterfield Royal Hospital's Nightingale Ward, where Summer received 'amazing' care by dedicated staff.

The couple want to reach their £1,000 target before they make the climb on Saturday, July 20, but donations have stalled.

Sharon said: "I don't want to use the word desperate, but we're very much eager to reach our goal before we go.

"It would be a huge incentive that would get us to top of Ben Nevis with a smile on our faces. Every penny counts. It's such an amazing cause."

Darren added: "If every Derbyshire Times reader donated just 10p we'd easily reach our target. No amount is too little."

You can read Summer's story here: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/chesterfield-parents-speak-out-on-child-loss-and-remember-bubbly-and-bright-baby-summer-with-hospital-fundraiser-1-9781101

To donate to Summer's Walk via the Go Fund Me page, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/1loh4ogk1c