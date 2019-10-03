Film fans can enjoy a night at the movies at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Cinema buffs will be able to enjoy a night at the movies at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands later this month.

The retail complex has announced that it will be hosting a 1950s-inspired American drive-in cinema from October 25 until the beginning of December.

Cinema-goers will be able to watch films such as the Greatest Showman and family favourite Elf from the comfort of their own vehicle and enjoy any of the four screenings this winter.

The drive-in cinema forms part of a wider initiative to celebrate the opening of 500 additional car parking spaces at the outlet later this winter.

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “After such great success, we look forward to welcoming our third drive-in cinema. We value our guests’ feedback and are committed to creating great experiences and services for all of our visitors to enjoy.”

Film Schedule:

- The Greatest Showman – October 25

- Bohemian Rhapsody – November 8

- Rocketman – November 22

- Elf – December 6

Tickets cost £25 per car and are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/urban-drive-in-cinema-tickets-72386310403