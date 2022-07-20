Fight continues for Crow Lane closure and Chatsworth Road restrictions as consultation deadline on Chesterfield cycleway specifics extended

It comes as Derbyshire County Council renews a push for the public to have their say on three specific consultations of the Chesterfield East West walking and cycle route following a two-week extension to the closing date.

The path will take cyclists and pedestrians from the A619 junction with Holymoor Road, along Chatsworth Road and the existing Hipper Valley Trail, through Queen’s Park, past the train station and to the hospital and beyond by using Crow Lane and Wetlands Lane.

However the sections at either end – along Chatsworth Road and up Crow Lane towards Chesterfield Royal Hospital – have continued to prove controversial to some.

Chesterfield Cycle Campaign shows support for the town's east-to-west cycle route

Chesterfield and District Civic Society has criticised the route – in particular what it calls a ‘cycle superhighway’ set to be created along the north side of Chatsworth Road, between Holymoor Road and Storrs Road.

However, the Chesterfield Cycle Campaign says a reduction in the speed limit along a wider stretch of Chatsworth Road and a protected cycling path should be welcomed.

Group secretary Alastair Meikle said: “The East West route will deliver a tarmac, traffic free route from the bottom of Crow Lane to the Royal Hospital. At present there is only the rough stone path through the golf course and single track Pettyclose Lane or Hady Hill as an alternative.

"Staff at the Royal Hospital are able to benefit from an electric bike loan scheme and the Cycle to Work scheme if they wish to buy a non assisted or electric bike. Many staff were using Crow Lane when it was closed to cycle to work.

"The route along the railway station link, Queen’s Park and Hipper Valley Trail will be upgraded.

"On Chatsworth Road where there is currently no safe cycle provision to access Brookfield School or the houses along Chatsworth Road to the west there will be a segregated two way cycle route giving students and residents a safe way to access Somersall, Walton and the town centre without having to mix with main road traffic.

"Chatsworth Road is not being narrowed, simply that the unused hatched area in the middle of this wide main road is being removed with a reduced speed limit. The eastbound lane moved into the previously hatched area and the cycle route created in the vacated traffic lane.

"With fear of cycling in traffic being the number one reason given in the UK for not cycling and the continuing rise in the cost of using a car we welcome the plans to create this important route which will be a first for Chesterfield and surrounding area.”

Derbyshire County Council is currently consulting on plans to permanently close Crow Lane to all vehicles except motor cyclists, make a longer section of Chatsworth Road 30mph, and to create a dedicated cycle lane so that action can be taken to stop cars using it or parking on it.

More information on the consultation is on the council’s website.

People can either have their say online at derbyshire.gov.uk/walkcycleroute, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to the council (FAO James Powell, Derbyshire County Council, County Hall, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3AG).

Anyone objecting to any of these three proposals is required under The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 to give reasons for their objection. It is also helpful if alternatives for officers to consider are suggested.

The consultation opened on June 30 and the closing date has been extended to August 5.