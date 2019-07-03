Festival to celebrate role Brampton played in the pottery industry

Families and businesses are preparing for this year's Brampton Potteries Festival in Chesterfield.

The event - which will celebrate the role Brampton, in particular Old Road, played in the pottery industry up to the late 1950s - will be held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

READ THIS: Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson to perform at Glapwell carnival

People are being asked to create displays including pots, shrubs and flowers. This year's theme is 'All Creatures Great and Small' and there will be displays in the front gardens between Old Hall Junior School and the junction of Old Road with Chatsworth Road.

Chesterfield's Mayor, Councillor Gordon Simmons, will open the festival near Serpent Motors at noon on the Saturday. On the Sunday, the displays will be open between 10am and 4pm.

On both days, there will also be displays in the Gospel Mission near to Serpent Motors. On the Saturday, there will be a summer fair between 12.30pm and 2.45pm at the Gospel Mission.