Family’s joy as tradesmen step in to help get Stonebroom man home

Family members have been “overwhelmed” after tradesmen stepped in to build a free extension to care for their son and brother.

Nigel Dawes is likely to need lifelong care and support after suffering a cardiac arrest and a stroke in July last year, aged just 39.

Sylvia and Ken Dawes with their daughter Melanie in the new extension.

He spent nearly a year in hospital and now lives in a nursing home.

However, once the extension is finished, he will be able to return to the home he shares with his parents Ken, aged 73, and 66-year-old Sylvia, on Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom.

Ken said: It’s just wonderful, we didn’t expect this.”

Melanie Dawes, Nigel’s sister, said: “It’s just totally overwhelming, it's unbelieveable, it’s a dream come true.”

Paul Millington and Chris Taylor working outside the new extension.

Nigel, a “fit and healthy” forklift driver, was taken ill at work at A-Chem, Alfreton.

Melanie said: “He had a cardiac arrest in July 2018 while at work – he was very lucky to survive that.”

He then suffered a stroke a few days later.

Melanie said: “He was in hospital for nearly a year and since then he’s been in a nursing home and that’s where he would have had to have stayed, if people hadn’t come forward to offer to build the extension.

Nigel Dawes as a younger man

“To get him back home to Stonebroom, back home in his house, not in a nursing home at such a young age, it’s going to mean the world.

“Hopefully, being at home will enhance his rehabilitation.”

She said a chance meeting with Ian Hurst, who went to school with Nigel and now runs Shirland-based Hurst Homes, at a wedding led to the building work.

Melanie, 43, of Bunyan Crescent, Stonebroom, said: “He asked how Nigel was getting on and said he would love to help.”

Mel with Ian Hursthouse who, with his business partner, has been masterminding the build

She said Ian talked to his business partner Richard Wibberley, of Wibb Builders, and they said they wanted to build the extension “so we can get Nigel home”.

Melanie said: “They got all the local tradespeople in the village who’d grown up with Nigel and they all offered their services for free.

“Whatever’s not been donated or given for free, they’re going to cover the cost.”

The work, which began in September, includes a bedroom, wet room and outdoor patio, as well as widening internal doors to give Nigel access to part of the house.

Ian said about 10-15 different people from “all the trades it takes to build a house” have been involved in the work, with Nigel set to move in by the middle of January.

Ian, 40, said: “It’s hard what the family have been through, but to have him home will be a massive relief for them.

“It has been quite emotional – it’s nice to see that people will donate time and effort to people in need.”

Ken said Nigel, who turns 41 on Friday, served on Stonebroom Parish Council and co-founded the Retired Rovers football team, which raises money for charity.

He said: “He would go above and beyond what was expected. This is why the the community is helping him back home – for what he has done.”

Melanie said: “He always wanted to help other people. Now everyone has pulled together to get Nigel home.

“We’ll be forever grateful for that.”