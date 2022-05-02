Family of missing Ripley man will ‘leave no stone unturned’ as the search continues

Searches have been continuing for the 20-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Friday, April 29.

In a statement issued on May 1, Izaak’s family said: “We are appealing to anyone in the Derbyshire area for information on our much-loved son and brother Izaak Pollard.

"Izaak was last seen leaving his car at the family home on Friday evening and has not been seen since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izaak Pollard has been missing from his home in Ripley since Friday, April 29

“Izaak is quiet and shy, and will likely shy away from conversations with strangers which makes his disappearance even more hard to understand. Izaak left without any of his belongings.

"We would like to talk to anyone who knows Izaak, no matter how briefly you may have met him and or if you have had any online contact with him over recent months.

“We would like to also thank Derbyshire police for their swift response and for all their efforts so far in attempting to locate Izaak. We will leave no stone unturned to find him.

“Izaak if you are reading this, please come home or contact the police, or contact us, no questions asked, you are so loved and missed, and we just want you back where you belong.”

Derbyshire Police are urging people in the Ripley area to check any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage between 11.30pm on Friday, April 29, and 8am on Saturday, April 30, and to check any sheds, garages or outbuildings.

Izaak was last seen wearing dark jeans, black and white Nike trainers and a dark hoody. He did not have a coat with him.

If you have any information which could help, please contact the police using any of the below methods, including reference 209 of April 30.