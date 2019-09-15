Family 'kept safe' in Chesterfield house blaze

A family were 'kept safe' by firefighters after a tumble drier blaze ripped through the kitchen of their Chesterfield home.

Crews from Chesterfield and Staveley received reports of the fire at around 9.18pm last night (Saturday, September 14).

They arrived at the property on Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green where they extinguished the fire.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "We requested assistance from The Red Cross to provide domestic welfare for the affected family.

"Kindly their team attended the incident late on a Saturday night."

