Fabulous Chesterfield eight-year-old ‘braves the shave’- and raises hundreds for charity

She may be just eight-years-old, but little Freya Thornton has kindness, spirit and courage in spades- and she proved it on Thursday when she sheared off her golden locks for charity.

The caring youngster captured hearts and smashed her £300 fundraising target when she ‘braved the shave’ for Macmillan at Old Whittington Social Club.

The Thornton family also set up a cake stall at the event, and have so far raised more than £460 for a most worthy cause.

The Mary Swanwick pupil, from Old Whittington, said: “I have known people who have died from cancer, family and friends.

“My friend’s mum is being treated for cancer and one of my dad’s friend is fighting cancer for the second time.

“I want to do something to show that I care about what they are going through and do something in their honour to help others with cancer.”

Freya is pictured with proud dad Matthew Thornton, who shaved off his hair and beard in solidarity.

Mum Kelly said: “She is always thinking of others. She has previously sold her old toys to raise funds for Nightingale Ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and she’s already talking about her next fundraising project. I hope she inspires others to do the same.

“Me, her dad Matt and her older brother Oliver are all so proud of her, we think she’s amazing.”

There’s still time to sponsor Freya on her Macmillan fundraising page- visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/freya-thornton.

We think she rocks her new hairstyle.

