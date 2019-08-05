‘Extremely proud’ Chesterfield woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Chesterfield woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Evelyn Parish, described as an ‘extremely proud and independent lady’, is the eldest of six.

She married her late husband Jack at St Augustine’s Church in Birdholme in 1939 after he surprised her at work. Jack had to return to the army the day after the wedding to fight for his country during the Second World War.

Evelyn had two sons during the war called Jack and Fred.

Evelyn’s husband Jack died suddenly in 1980.

Evelyn, who celebrated her birthday last Friday, is a resident at Thomas Colledge House in Bolsover.

A spokesperson for the retirement home said: “She is bright, chatty, alert and interested in all the people and the stories they have to tell.

“Her heart is in Chesterfield though and she remembers such a lot about the shops, streets and people who lived there and is more than happy to share these memories with anyone who will listen.”