‘Extensive enquiries’ in search for missing man believed to have links to Derbyshire
A missing man is believed to have links to Derbyshire, according to police.
Humberside Police has launched an appeal to find the man, whose first name is Owen.
The 43-year-old, who is from the Brough area, was last seen in Doncaster on December 15 and he was reported as missing three days later.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Owen is believed to have links to the Froggatt Edge area of Derbyshire.”
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but we are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact us.
“He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar. He is also known to frequent rural locations.
“He is described as being 5ft 10in with short brown hair and with a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.”
If you have seen Owen or know where he is, contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 230 of December 18.