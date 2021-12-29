‘Extensive enquiries’ in search for missing man believed to have links to Derbyshire

Humberside Police has launched an appeal to find the man, whose first name is Owen.

The 43-year-old, who is from the Brough area, was last seen in Doncaster on December 15 and he was reported as missing three days later.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Owen is believed to have links to the Froggatt Edge area of Derbyshire.”

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but we are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact us.

“He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar. He is also known to frequent rural locations.

“He is described as being 5ft 10in with short brown hair and with a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.”