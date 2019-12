An Executive Director at leading Derbyshire-based Banner Jones Solicitors has announced that he will leave the firm after almost 30 years to focus on a new venture in property development finance in the New Year.

Chris Sellars joined Chesterfield-based Banner Jones, formerly Jones and Middleton, in 1990 as a trainee; starting what has proved to be a long and successful legal career.

Chris said: “This decision has not been an easy one but I know that the business is in good hands.”