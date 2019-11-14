Exctinction Rebellion campaigners hold protest at Chesterfield roundabout

Campaigners have protested against lethal air pollution in Chesterfield.

During the morning rush-hour on Wednesday, members of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Extinction Rebellion staged a visual performance near Horns Bridge roundabout before they walked down Derby Road to Spire Junior School.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners outside Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

MORE: Derbyshire residents urged to 'be vigilant' and 'stay safe' amid further flood fears



Dressed all in white, with air masks and banners, the campaigners wanted to raise awareness about air pollution, which they say kills nearly 60 people in Chesterfield each year.

Michelle Cadet-Rose, a member of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Extinction Rebellion, said: "We call on our councils to act now to cut air pollution for the health of all of us but especially our children, our elderly and the people who live next to busy roads.

"Show some urgency - it's a climate and an air pollution emergency."

A spokesperson for the group said: "Derby Road is a known pollution and congestion hotspot where many people live.

"There is no safe threshold for air pollution - even areas that are within legal limits still pose a health threat.

"People who are particularly vulnerable include children, the elderly and those with asthma or pre-existing health conditions."

MORE: You and your dog can wear matching knitwear this winter - here's where to buy it