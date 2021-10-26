Exciting new 'market hall' part of £4.85m 'golden opportunity' to regenerate Staveley town centre

A draft proposal is to go before Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet on November 2 and, if approved, residents will be asked to have their say during a six-week public consultation.

The Staveley Town Centre Draft Vision Master Plan aims to improve the ‘look, feel and flow’ of Market Square and High Street.

It has been brought forward to form part of the regeneration package being delivered under the Staveley Town Deal programme, which has created a ‘golden opportunity’ to breathe new life into the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the new ‘market house’ which forms part of £4.85m regeneration plans for Staveley town centre. Image: Chesterfield Borough Council.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said Staveley town centre has ‘a lot of untapped potential’.

“Taken together with the significant investment and regeneration which is planned for across this area, we have a golden opportunity to transform Staveley for generations to come,” she said.

Key proposals include:

*Regenerating Market Square, including proposals for a new building called ‘The Market House’ which would create a commercial and community hub, with potential to host large indoor and outdoor and outdoor events;

*Revitalising High Street, including plans to upgrade and improve landscaping, street furniture and cycle parking;

*Unlocking the development potential of underused or derelict sites;

*Installing town centre Wi-Fi;

*Improving signage, and adding new walkways which will link the canal with Staveley Hall and shops.

Coun Sarvent said: “Our draft vision master plan sets out a framework in which some key improvements can be brought forward and, if approved by Cabinet, we will continue to work closely with the community.

“Currently, like town centres up and down the country – particularly those which are relatively small – Staveley is being hit by the rise of online shopping and changing customer habits, as well as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is also much more that could be done to better connect some of the area’s key sites and buildings, to make the town centre a real retail, leisure and community hub."

The plan has been put together after consultation with Staveley Town Council, businesses and other partners.

Just over £4.85m has been earmarked – with funding subject to final approval by Government early next year.