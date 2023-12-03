Enjoy these retro pictures showing beautiful winter wonderland scenes around Derbyshire from yesteryear

Folk around Derbyshire woke up to a beautiful blanket of snow this morning.

It presented a scenic winter wonderland, with kids able to get outside and have a great time playing.

Adults have also been taking advantage of a day off work to enjoy some crisp and rather fresh walks around local beauty spots.

Here we take a look back down the years of snowy scenes across the county.

1 . A snowy landscape A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936. Photo: Fox Photos

2 . Tough driving conditions The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937. Photo: Nick Yapp:d

3 . A toboggan party Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep. Photo: Hulton Archive

4 . Winter sports enthusiasts Winter sports enthusiasts enjoying the rare opportunity to ski on the slopes of Kinder Scout on 31st January 1939. Photo: Fox Photos