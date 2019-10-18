Enjoy Christmas lunch with a difference - on board Northern Belle train from Chesterfield

Festive revellers in Derbyshire can tuck into a champagne Christmas lunch with a difference this year – aboard Britain’s poshest train.

A slap-up seven-course meal with wine will be served up on the Northern Belle, Britain’s version of the luxury Orient Express.

The Northern Belle will be departing from Chesterfield on December 21

And despite the hefty £260-a-head fare, tickets are already selling fast tor the excursion on Saturday, December 21, from Derby and Chesterfield.

Father Christmas is even expected to put in an appearance as a historic locomotive hauls the seven1930s-style Pullman carriages on a six-hour round trip through the countryside.

And with champagne flowing, Northern Belle managing director Jeanette Snape said: “It promises to be a cracker of a day.”

Jeanette added: “Our onboard chef Matthew Green is planning some delicious meal to get people on the right track for the festive season.

Enjoy a special Christmas lunch on board

“But we advise people – especially groups – to book soon because places usually sell out quickly.”

The Northern Belle carriages, all named after stately homes or castles, have been carefully renovated by craftsmen with tapestries, marquetry and mosaics.

Earlier this year an excursion from Manchester was pulled by the iconic Flying Scotsman, the first steam locomotive to reach 100mph and travel non-stop between London and Edinburgh.

Jeanette said: “The train harks back to the golden days of rail travel when the journey itself was as important as the destination.

“Nothing is too good for passengers on the Northern Belle.”

The train’s resident musicians will entertain passengers during the journey while a conjuror wander from table to table to add a little touch of magic.

Liveried stewards will welcome passengers on board at Chesterfield at 12.30pm and Derby at 13.30 on December 21. The train will also pick up passengers at Nottingham at 2pm.

For further details see www.northernbelle.co.uk or phone 01270 899681.