Chris Woolhouse, his 16-year-old stepson Jake Tindale and Jake’s mum Katie Woolhouse were so inspired by England’s extra-time triumph over Denmark which secured them a Euro 2020 finals spot against Italy that they headed out that night to carry out the stunt under the cover of darkness.

They live in Eckington, just a couple of miles from Mosborough, where Maguire was raised.

Their home is just a few streets away from a road called Southgate, so Katie printed out the name Gareth, which they attached to the sign following the match on Wednesday night.

Chris Woolhouse and his stepson Jake Tindale with the amended 'Gareth Southgate' road sign in Eckington

Chris said: “It was Jake’s idea and we thought why not? We must have looked a bit daft out there in the pitch black to everyone driving past but the sign was still there the next day and people were stopping to get photos.

"We’re all massive England fans and we’re hoping that if they win on Sunday, which I think they will, Southgate will be knighted and we can persuade the council to rename the road Sir Gareth Southgate for real.”