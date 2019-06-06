Emergency services attend two car collision in Dronfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision in Dronfield yesterday evening. Derbyshire Police and fire fighters from Dronfield fire station attended the incident on Sheffield Road at 7.30pm. The fire crew made the vehicles safe, and handed the incident over to Derbyshire Police. Sheffield Road Dronfield Bakewell Show celebrates 200th anniversary - pictures from bygone years Lorry full of stolen goods chased by police on M1 before smashing into barrier