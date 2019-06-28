Emergency rally held at DXC in Chesterfield amid fears for hundreds of jobs

An emergency rally has been held at DXC in Chesterfield - amid concerns about hundreds of potential job losses at the IT services firm.

The company has declined to comment on reports that it is considering shutting its office on Old Road in the town.

The emergency rally held at DXC in Chesterfield.

Friday afternoon's protest was organised by the Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council and the union Unite.

It was also attended by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has held talks with DXC management about the situation.

A union statement said: "DXC Technology is a major US corporation which has benefited from the privatisation of Royal Mail and has made massive profits on the backs of the Chesterfield workforce over recent years.

"The loss of so many highly skilled jobs would be a major blow to the economy of Chesterfield and the surrounding area.

"It is vital that our whole community rallies around to support the DXC workers, supports the campaign launched by Unite and saves jobs in our town."

Toby Perkins speaking at the emergency rally.