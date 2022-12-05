News you can trust since 1855
Has your elf been good or mischievous? Photos submitted by Sarah Louise Ward, Lydia Slater and Sophie Wain, clockwise from top.

Elf on the Shelf fun in 13 great photos causes laughs among families and workmates across Derbyshire

Elf on the Shelf is as much a tradition as an Advent calendar for many families in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
5 minutes ago

The cute little dolls are meant to keep watch on children to see if they’re naughty or nice and report back to Santa.

Good elves are rewarded with pride of place, sitting on top of the Christmas tree or on the mantlepiece.

But cheeky elves have been causing mischief in households across the county. From raiding food packets to running amok with toilet rolls, elf photos on social media have raised smiles among followers of our Facebook page.

Claire Louise Ball reported: “We don’t do elves any more after my seven-year-old out elfed me by cutting her younger sister’s fringe then placing hair and scissors with the elf.”

1. Key players

Kay Adkins posted: "Ours have arrived at work - perhaps they can make some paint and not just tell us they are here."

Photo: Kay Adkins

2. Shoo-in!

This little elf has taken up residence in a shoe, according to the post from Sophie Wain.

Photo: Sophie Wain

3. Season's greetings

Sarah Louise Ward posted a picture of these elves and their messages to Jacob and Joshua.

Photo: Sarah Louise Ward

4. Hanging out

High-flying elf in Paul Stainthorp's photo.

Photo: Paul Stainthorp

