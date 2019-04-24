Easter walk raises nearly £500 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s maternity unit

A postnatal health and fitness group has brought in nearly £500 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s maternity unit thanks to an Easter fundraiser.

Members of Move with Mumma completed a five-mile walk on the Five Pits Trail in Grassmoor Country Park, complete with a family picnic and an Easter egg hunt for the litle ones.

Move with Mumma's Buggy Walk fundraiser was a success. Pictures by Lyn Chapman, of Wings Photography.

READ THIS: How hard is it to pass your driving test at Chesterfield test centre?

The event raised £466 which will help buy much-needed equipment for the Royal’s maternity unit via the Baby Lifeline charity.

Amanda Crofts, from the group, said: “We were over the moon with the turnout for the event.

“It was such a fun day and we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved.

“Thanks to Lyn Chapman from Wings Photography for taking photos on the day and helping to raise even more with the family photo sales.”