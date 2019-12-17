East Midlands Ambulance Service gears up for Mad Friday

East Midlands Ambulance Service is gearing up for a busy Mad Friday – the friday before Christmas when typically, many people head out to pubs and bars for a festive drink.

On average, EMAS’ 999 control room receives 2,147 calls every day. However, last winter they took 3,185 calls on mad Friday, 2,749 calls on New Years’ Eve, and 3,519 calls on New Years’ Day.

EMAS

As in previous years, the service is preparing for increased demand during December and January, especially on mad Friday (December 20), New Years’ Eve and New Years’ Day.

Each division has plans in place to support residents who need their services.

Nottinghamshire

On Friday and Saturday (December 20 and 21), a St John Ambulance, staffed by their ambulance crews and an Emergency Care Practitioner, will be based in Market Square to treat patients who suffer minor illness or injuries. This initiative will also be in place on certain dates throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

A joint police and ambulance vehicle will be based in Mansfield town centre on New Year’s Eve.

Derbyshire

EMAS have been working with mountain rescue to ensure patients in the more remote parts of Derbyshire can be reached even when the winter weather arrives.

EMAS has a range of specialist vehicles at their disposal both within the service and from partner agencies, including their brand new Amarok vehicle.

In Derby City Centre, EMAS staff will be working with St John Ambulance and the street pastors on December 20 and 21, as well as on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, to help reduce unnecessary ambulance call outs in the area.