Dyslexic Chesterfield woman shook off doubt in her abilities to land a job she loves

Dyslexia hasn’t stopped Angela Ward from Chesterfield overcoming her hurdles to enjoy a career she loves.

The 57-year-old has encountered many emotional obstacles in her life, but climbed her way up the ladder to become a caretaker advisor with Chesterfield Borough Council after completing a successful apprenticeship.

With help from training provider, Qube Learning, Angela shook off any doubt in her reading and writing abilities to undertake a Business Administration Level 2 in 2018.

Now she’s keen to spread the word about how a less traditional route into education can transform lives.

“Having dyslexia, I didn’t want give up and assume I couldn’t do what other people could,” said Angela.

“It presented difficult challenges, but I kept on dusting myself down and didn’t stop trying.

“It can be daunting to start something new, but I knew I had to be brave and see what the benefits of an apprenticeship would be mean for me and I don’t regret it.

“It has allowed me to believe in me, it has shown me that others believe in me and I am so proud of how far I have come.”

“My advice to anyone considering such a programme, especially with learning difficulties, would be, you are the hero of your own story, make it great and don’t let fear beat you.

“You deserve the chance to learn no matter where you are from or what qualifications you have.”

Joe Crossley, CEO of Qube Learning says “Qube Learning work with a lot of individuals from many backgrounds and there is nothing more rewarding than hearing a story like Angela’s. She has shown true determination and strength, and we are very proud of her.

“Working with many small, medium and large businesses we strive to help our students (and employers) prosper and get the best out of working and learning whilst gaining invaluable expertise that will set them up for life and stories like Angela’s are what make what we do so worthwhile.”

