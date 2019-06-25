Dronfield restaurant offering FREE carvery for military personnel for Armed Forces Day

A Dronfield restaurant is showing its support for the Armed Forces by inviting military persoinnel to join them for a free breakfast or carvery meal on Armed Forces Day.

The special Armed Forces Day offer is available at Toby Carvery to serving troops, veterans and reserves across the whole of the British armed forces= as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work this Saturday (June 29).

To claim their free meal, they just need to download a voucher on the Toby Carvery website or app and present it in their chosen restaurant along with their military ID.

The company is keen to build on the success of last year which saw more than 7,000 meals claimed on Armed Forces Day across the UK.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery, said: “Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity for us to come together in showing support for our heroes and giving them a huge thank you for their service.

“The response to the offer over the last few years has been absolutely fantastic, and we’re keen to achieve our Toby 10K Challenge by hitting our target of serving at least 10,000 free meals to armed forces members.

“We’re proud to support the incredible men and women in the armed forces and a meal on us is just a small way for us to show our gratitude."

Toby Carvery will also be offering a 20 per cent discount to Defence Discount Service and Blue Light Card holders across all of their restaurants.

For more information click here: www.tobycarvery.co.uk.