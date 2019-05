A driver had to be cut from their by firefighters after crashing in Ripley.

Two vehicles collided on Steam Mill Lane this morning (Thursday, May 30).

Firefighters from Alfreton and Heanor arrived at the scene at around 11.22am and released one casualty from their vehicle.

They were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance.

Derbyshire Police also attended.

