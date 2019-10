Chesterfield folk are being urged to take part in a fancy dress Halloween fun run and walk this weekend to raise money for Ashgate Hospicecare.

The Chesterfield Halloween Fun Run and Walk will take place at Queen's Park from 5pm on Sunday.

On your marks, get set, go!

For more information and to sign up, visit www.entrycentral.com/festival/1602

