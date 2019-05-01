'Dreams do come true' - Take That surprise Chesterfield sisters as part of filming for Suzuki ITV advert

Two Chesterfield sisters who are 'mega fans' of Take That said 'dreams do come true' when they got unexpectedly got to meet their idols.

Lisa Forde, 43 and her sister Tania Saunders, 35, who are huge fans of the boyband, were nominated to be part of what they thought was filming for some pre-show content to be shown before Take That gigs.

Take That with their 'mega fans'.

But it was actually for one of three new 'Suzuki Surprise' adverts in which Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Harold Donald surprise some of their biggest fans to celebrate their 30-year anniversary.

The pair were apparently picked by Take That themselves for the filming from as many as 10,000 applicants.

From giving a florist a lift to her dance class to dropping an NHS worker off to a kickabout with his football team, the adverts see the boyband travel across the UK in a Suzuki Vitara SUV and enjoy an in-car karaoke session on the way.

Lisa said: "A few weeks ago me and my sister Tania were chosen to take part in a Take That fan film for ITV in which we were led to believe that we were going on a Take That party bus to sing Take That songs for some pre-show content to be shown before the concerts. Unknown to us it was for the Suzuki Surprise advert.

"Take That surprised me and my sister and a group of unsuspected mega fans for the final Suzuki Surprise advert. And what a surreal surprise it was. We finally got to meet and hug our idols, not to mention be part of an amazing advert.

"We had the most memorable time meeting new friends for life and topped it off with going to the concert and experiencing it like a V.I.P. Dreams do come true after all.

"We were also told that there was over 10,000 applicants and Take That themselves had picked the lucky individuals to be on the bus and also the advert. "

The advert was shown in-between Britain’s got Talent last Saturday and will run throughout the year.

The adverts were designed as part of a three-year partnership between Suzuki and ITV.