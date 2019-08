A car ended up on its roof after it hit a post outside the Tesco Express in Old Whittington.

Derbyshire Police were called to the crash in High Street at 11.40am today (Friday, August 30).

No one was trapped but the road was blocked.

There were three or four people in the car which was a Ford Fiesta and the driver was treated by paramedics.

There was no serious injuries.

Highways were also called as there was damage to a zebra crossing.

Photos submitted by Charlie Goodwin

