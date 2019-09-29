Domino's Pizza to open new Matlock branch

A new branch of pizza chain Domino's is set to open in Matlock.

The doors of the new store at 29 Causeway Lane will open for the first time on Monday (September 30).

Twenty jobs are being created by the new venture.

Store manager Richard Binn said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Matlock, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering any size pizza delivered for £9.99 until October 13.

"We will also be hosting an official opening event on Saturday October 5, where we have a free pizza giveaway from 11am to our first 50 customers.

“Our skilled pizza chefs, customer service team and delivery experts are looking forward to greeting our hungry Matlock residents in our fabulous new store and baking them freshly-prepared piping hot cheesy treats.”

Domino’s Matlock will open between 11am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Anyone interested in a position at the store can contact daniellej@fullhouse.uk.com.