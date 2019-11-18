Dog-friendly bar to open in Chesterfield town centre in run-up to Christmas

A dog-friendly pop-up bar is set to open at Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in the run-up to Christmas.

The Cap and Whippet is the brainchild of the owner of award-winning Brimington bar Brimming with Beer.

The Cap and Whippet will open at the end of the month.

The bar will be open six days a week from November 29 until Christmas Eve between the hours of 10am and 10pm (midnight at the weekend).

Shaun Brown, Vicar Lane centre manager, said: "We're really excited to welcome the Cap and Whippet to Vicar Lane this festive season.

"The dog-friendly bar will offer a thirst-quenching drink to warm the cockles in the approach to Christmas, as well as providing a great venue for friends, colleagues and their dogs to enjoy after work drinks or a night out in Chesterfield."

