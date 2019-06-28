Do you want to use Chesterfield's new sports pitch?

Chesterfield's new artificial sports pitch on the site of the former Queen's Park Sports Centre is now taking bookings in readiness for its opening during the summer.

The floodlit all-weather pitch is big enough to support either one seven-a-side game or two five-a-side games at a time.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "With the success of the Women's World Cup and the great results so far the England team inspiring a new generation of sportswomen, the need for somewhere for them to train and play their games is greater than ever.

"I would encourage any group, club or organisation wanting to access this excellent facility to make contact as soon as possible as we are expending demand to be high given the high specification of the development."

The pitch helps to meet a need identified by the Football Association and Sport England to increase the number of artificial pitches available in the borough.

Anyone interested in using the pitch should contact the team at Queen's Park Sports Centre by emailing qpscenquiries@chesterfield.gov.uk or calling 01246 345555.