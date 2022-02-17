‘Do not approach him’: Offender absconds from Derbyshire's open prison

Sean Walker left Derbyshire’s open prison, HMP Sudbury, on day release but failed to return and was last seen in the Birmingham area at around 4pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is 6ft tall and of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.

Walker was convicted for conspiring to commit robbery at Birmingham Crown Court in 2018.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him.

“Instead, contact us immediately quoting reference number 781 of February 13.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101