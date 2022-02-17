‘Do not approach him’: Offender absconds from Derbyshire's open prison

Police are warning members of the public not to approach an absconder if they see him.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:30 pm

Sean Walker left Derbyshire’s open prison, HMP Sudbury, on day release but failed to return and was last seen in the Birmingham area at around 4pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is 6ft tall and of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.

Walker was convicted for conspiring to commit robbery at Birmingham Crown Court in 2018.

Sean Walker has absconded from Derbyshire's open prison.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him.

“Instead, contact us immediately quoting reference number 781 of February 13.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.