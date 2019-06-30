Directions Theatre Arts founders celebrate 25 years of training stars of the future

Julie and Geoff Cox celebrating the Musical Theatre School's 25th anniversary
Young faces full of hope stare out from framed photos below shelves stacked with silver trophies.

Like a dad who has encouraged his children to follow their dreams Geoff Cox proudly shares stories of where these talented teenagers are now.