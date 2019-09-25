Diesel spillage leads to warning to stay away from ponds and streams at Derbyshire park

People are being urged to stay away from ponds and streams in a Derbyshire park after a diesel spillage.

A diesel tank on a building site near to Shipley Country Park was vandalised on Tuesday, with the fuel draining into a culvert and running into Osborne's Pond at the Derbyshire County Council- owned park.

READ MORE: Samurai swords and knives handed into Derbyshire police as part of national week of action

Park rangers contacted The Environment Agency and a boom and absorbent mats have been installed in the pond to help contain the leak.

While the park remains open and safe to use, visitors are being warned to keep themselves and their dogs out of water in the park.

READ MORE: Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure Councillor Simon Spencer said: “This incident is extremely upsetting for visitors and staff.

“We’ll continue to take advice from the Environment Agency about the steps needed to decontaminate the water and limit any damage.

“While the advice is to stay away from the water, the park is still safe to use and we’re pleased people are continuing to visit and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.”