Diamond Chesterfield couple share secret to a happy marriage after 60 years

A diamond Chesterfield couple have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in style with a family party.

Jeffery and Margery Lievesley joined their family and close friends to mark the big day at Grassmoor Golf Club on December 19.

Chesterfield couple Margery and Jeffery Lievesley celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

The couple said they had a ‘lovely day’ and were delighted to receive a telegram from the Queen.

They say the key to a long and happy marriage is to be tolerant of each other and appreciate every day together.

Margery said: “You have to be tolerant and take the time to sit back and be thankful that your health is good and take nothing for granted.”

Chesterfield couple Margery and Jeffery Lievesley on their wedding day.

The couple, who have lived at the same home on Grangewood Road, Chesterfield, for 59 years, first met at the Vic Ballroom in the town when they were both 19.

Jeffery was born in Chesterfield and Margery was from Lower Pilsley.

They were married on December 19, 1959, at St Lawrence’s Church in North Wingfield.

“Like everyone else the wedding wasn’t as big an event as it is these days,” Margery said. “But we had a small reception and went to Blackpool for our honeymoon.”

Jeffery, 83, worked at Chesterfield Tube Works and latterly as groundsman at The Avenue in Wingerworth.

While Margery, 83, was a nursery school teacher at Windermere Infant School in Newbold, which has since closed, and Spire Infant and Nursery School, on Derby Road, Chesterfield.

Margery is still on the governing body at Spire Infant and Nursery School and says education remains a major interest for her.

Jeffery was a Scout master at Wingerworth for many years and his main hobby is building and flying model aircraft.

He is president of the Chesterfield and District Soarers model aircraft club.

The couple have a son, Julian, three grandsons and seven great grandchildfren.

Their main shared interest is holidays and they enjoy regular trips away with their family.