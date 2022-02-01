Derbyshire youth charity awarded grant to open holiday home for families affected by cancer

Lauren’s Legacy is run by the family of Lauren Elliott who passed away in 2019 after a five-year battle with Sarcoma, a type of cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle.

The charity, which is based in Lauren's home town of Heage, supports teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment by granting them ‘wishes’ in the form of a family holiday, sports event, gift or other experience.

It was awarded the grant by Maximus Foundation UK, a not-for-profit social enterprise which aims to help charities that are committed to helping disadvantaged people and making a real difference to people’s lives through health, employment or community development.

Kurt and Elaine Elliott, Lauren’s parents and founders of Lauren’s Legacy, pictured left during the virtual cheque presentation ceremony

Kurt and Elaine Elliott, Lauren’s parents and founders of Lauren’s Legacy, said: “The grant donation will be used to furnish and equip a holiday home at the Ashbourne

Heights holiday park, where families can spend quality time together away from the hospital environment.

"We are all so grateful to Maximus Foundation for making this possible for us”.

They received the grant through a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee.

In 2021, Maximus Foundation UK awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £95,000.

Maximus Foundation chair, Di Briggs, said: “The outlook for smaller charities across the UK continues to be very challenging. So we’re delighted to be able to help Lauren’s Legacy continue their amazing work making wishes come true for young people experiencing cancer, and their families”.

For more on Lauren’s Legacy visit www.laurenslegacy.co.uk.