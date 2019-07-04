Derbyshire woman's amazing VIP experience after scooping cameo part in Toy Story 4

A Derbyshire woman won an amazing VIP experience after landing a voice cameo in the latest Toy Story film.

Ros Beddall from Ilkeston scooped the prize after entering a radio competition for Comic Relief.

(L-R) Producer Mark Nielsen, Gary and Ros Beddall and producer Jonas Rivera at the Toy Story 4 premiere.

The 53-year-old, a Royal Mail area manager, enjoyed a VIP experience after winning a cameo role in Disney/Pixar's latest release Toy Story 4.

After hearing the news, she said: "I was walking around looking like I had a coat hanger in my mouth, I was so happy.

"All my family were excited, they were all offering to do it but I politely declined and said I'd do it myself!"

Ros and husband, Gary, 54, were given an all expenses paid trip to Shepperton Studios in Surrey in May, which she described as an "amazing VIP experience".

Ros recording her part

She added: "Everything was paid for, a taxi came to pick us up at home, took us to and from the station and we had a five star hotel for the night."

The pair were greeted at the studios by a representative from Comic Relief and Disney.

"It was a huge sound studio. I was expecting a small, box room.

"I had to stand in front of the mic and they gave me the script with my lines, and just above I could see Tom Hanks' name on there too. I wasn't allowed to keep it though!

"I was nervous and excited to record. All I had been told was that I would be a robot of some sort.

"I had to read each word one by one and then they added the sound to the film clip and showed it to us straight away.

"I can now say I have signed a contract with Disney!"

Ros' colleagues have now nicknamed her Ros-bot , as she plays a red robot in a scene with a pinball machine.

And the prize wasn't done there. A few months later, Ros and Gary received a surprise invite to attend the premiere of the fil at Leicester Square in London.

She said: "I thought we'd maybe get some free tickets to see the film but never imagined I'd be stood on the red carpet.

"We were able to watch all the guests arrive and I got within touching distance of Tom Hanks. It was totally surreal."

No premiere would be complete without getting to view the film in full, and after an introduction from all the film's stars and producers, the Beddalls had an exclusive screening.

"And then, just as we were leaving, I saw my name in the credits!" Ros said.

"It's definitely been the prize that just keeps giving.

"All my family have been to see it in the cinema and have waited to spot my name at the end.

"My kids are all in their 20s now but they were brought up watching Toy Story. Number four has to be my favourite though.

"It's been a year to remember, and now my name has been immortalised!"

Ros won the role after donating to enter the Comic Relief Prizeathon 2019, a prize draw that took place during Red Nose Day.

