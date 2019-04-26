Derbyshire woman celebrates her 101st birthday

Alfreton Wesley Church’s oldest member has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Nora Hume was joined by family and friends on her big day at the Rowthorne Care Home at Swanwick, where she is a resident.

She received cards and flowers and blew out the candles on her special birthday cake.

Nora is the daughter of Alfreton’s best-known footballer, Alf ‘Snobby’ Bentley, who played for Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion.

Nora played hockey in her younger years, and spent much of her working life with an Alfreton firm of solicitors.

She is pictured with nieces Sue Heywood (left) and Angela Bacon.