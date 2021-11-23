Derbyshire woman builds magical ‘North Pole experience’ for children after devastating log cabin fire

Sarah Marriott previously used the outdoor log cabin at her Codnor home for charity work before it burnt down in a devastating electrical fire in March.

Determined not to let the tragedy dampen her spirits, the self-employed beautician and mum-of-three has been hard at work since October turning her garden into a North Pole-inspired grotto fit for the likes of jolly Saint Nick himself.

It is set to open on Saturday, November 27 – complete with an array of Christmas lights, games, and much more.

Sarah's cabin burnt down after a devastating electrical fire in March

Sarah, 41, said: “I’m just quite a creative person. I just wanted to do something for the community and basically show that we’re back fighting, that life’s not going to hold us down.

"I always try and look on the bright side, obviously the fire was very devastating but I try to stay positive. It’s been all systems go but I’m like that if I take on a project.

"I have three children – two with special needs and a four-year-old as well. Going to somewhere like Derby or Nottingham into a shopping centre to see Santa is a very stressful experience.

Sarah, Santa and Sparkle the elf pictured at the North Pole Experience in Codnor

"I thought it would be great to have something local for people where they could go and see Santa and not have all the stress of dragging their children into a shopping centre from my own experience.”

Children visiting ‘The North Pole Experience’ in Codnor will be able to meet Santa Claus and will each get a signed certificate with their name from the big man, placing them on the good list.

There will also be a elf on hand to give out candy canes and a sticker to commemorate the visit.

Although Sarah has spent around £2,000 on the grotto so far, she said the £6.50 ticket price will solely go to cover the staff wages and presents, with the joy on the childrens’ faces outweighing all costs involved.

Codnor Winter Wonderland - Sarah Marriott, sparkle the elf and Santa in the grotto at the winter wonderland.

“I’m just really excited, I can’t wait for it to be filled with giggles, laughing children and smiley faces," Sarah added.

Visit the North Pole Experience on Facebook or call Sarah on 07947220774 to book.