Derbyshire war veteran receives Royal seal of approval after completing bucket list aged 106

The letter sent from Windsor Castle on behalf of the Queen acknowledging Donald's achievements

Donald Rose, who is a resident at Canal Vue Care Home in Ilkeston, recently ticked off his final two bucket list wishes – riding in a fire engine and flying a plane in a flight simulator.

Canal Vue Care Home Activities Coordinator Naomi Allsop wrote to the Queen to share the exciting news and tell her of his adventures.

She has now received a response from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting who explained that, although Her Majesty was unable to write personally, she would like to thank Naomi for her kind thought in writing and sends her good wishes to the 106-year-old.

Donald Rose has completed his bucket list aged 106

Ms Allsop said: “I never thought I would receive a reply but I am thrilled I did. I wanted Her Majesty to learn of Donald’s adventures but also understand how much of a feat it was for him to achieve at the wonderful age of 106.”

In addition, Robert Courts MP, Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security also sent a letter congratulating Donald for realising his dream and hoping it would serve to inspire others to do the same.

“I have no doubt your achievement and determination to fly, at the age of 106 years, will serve to encourage others to involve themselves in the world of General Aviation and to realise their dreams as you have done, without anything holding them back,” the letter from Robert Courts MP reads.

Donald who is originally from Guildford in Surrey, joined the army when he was 23 as a front-line soldier in the 7th Armoured Division and soon progressed to become a sniper before serving in North Africa, Italy, France, Normandy, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

He was highly decorated for his service and received a number of medals, including the Legion of Honour – the highest level of honour in France.

Writing in the letter from Windsor Castle, Lady-in-Waiting Susan Rhodes said the Queen was “pleased to hear that Mr Rose is keeping fit and well" and that she was “interested to learn of the exciting adventures he has undertaken”.