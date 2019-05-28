Derbyshire visitor attraction receives TripAdvisor award for excellence

One of Derbyshire’s best visitor attractions has received a top award for the fifth year in a row.

The Heights of Abraham Estate in Matlock has been given a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, qualifying the location for a position in TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame.

Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent, having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodation providers and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

David Thornton, head of marketing for the Heights of Abraham, said: “Earlier this year the Heights of Abraham was awarded one of a handful of gold standard awards for excellence by national tourism agency VisitEngland, but this TripAdvisor award means so much to our staff here on the 60 acre estate, because it recognises the consistently high score given by actual visitors over a whole year. To have been awarded this certificate for five years in a row is a really big achievement that all the team here can be justly proud of.”

Neela Pal, vice president of brand at TripAdvisor, said: "TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travellers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform. This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore.”