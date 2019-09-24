Derbyshire village claims top award at East Midlands in Bloom competition

A Derbyshire village is celebrating after collecting a top award at the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Elmton, in Bolsover, was voted the ‘Best Small Village’ after a visit from judges.

The Pinfold Garden in Elmton.

The village received its first Gold Award as it fought off competition from other places in the region.

The judges were impressed with the number of different events that take place in the village such as the Elmton Festival and an archaeology project investigating the origins and location of the mediaeval village.

Elmton Green was voted to have the ‘Best Wildflower and Conservation Area’ following the total rebuilding of the village Pinfold, a structure historically used for containing stray animals.

A report on the East Midlands in Bloom website states: “The judges arrived on a sunny afternoon at Elmton School Room and were met by several members of the Elmton Bloom Group.

“Following welcome refreshments, the judges received an interesting and informative presentation regarding the work of the Bloom Group.

“The Judges were then accompanied on a walking tour of the village to view the group’s achievements and to discuss their future proposals.

“The entry is a credit to Elmton’s small number of residents and to the group’s supporters.”

East Midlands in Bloom is an annual competition organised by the EMIB Regional Committee aimed at encouraging the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of trees, shrubs, flowers and landscaping.

The awards were held at the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield.