Derbyshire Universal Credit claimants begging for help online

At least eight Derbyshire residents were among hundreds across the UK to mention Universal Credit in crowdfunding campaigns it is said, as poverty campaigners say claimants are begging online in order to get by.

Crowd-funding campaigns have been linked to food banks.

More than 800 campaigns linked to the controversial benefit have been set up on crowdfunding site GoFundMe in the past year - a five-fold rise from the year before.

Poverty charity Turn2us said the situation was “really quite shocking”.

With Universal Credit blamed by some for a rise in food handouts by charities, the site has also seen an increasing number of cash appeals for food banks.

One Universal Credit claimant from London, Floyd, who wanted to be identified only by his first name, began a crowdfunding campaign after finding himself without heating or electricity.

He said that, after not getting benefits payments, his unpaid bills had started to rack up.

He said: “I was basically in darkness.

“I thought I had to do something to get out of this situation.”

Floyd, 53, said the situation had left him anxious and depressed but he still started his fundraiser with “extreme reluctance” – raising about £500 of a £700 target, with some donations from strangers.

He said: “I saw other people do it and I wasn’t against them doing it but I realised it meant going public with the situation, which was a sign of desperation.

“I was very grateful to everyone who gave a contribution.”

However, Floyd said, as the money was paid in installments, he still found himself living “hand to mouth”, and he said he didn’t think crowdfunding was a long-term solution for people in his position.

Data shared exclusively with the data unit at JPIMedia, owner of the Derbyshire Times, by GoFundMe reveals more than 1,100 crowdfunding campaigns have mentioned Universal Credit since 2013.

They include one appeal linked to Universal Credit and two to food banks in Chesterfield borough from 2013-19, as well as two linked to Universial Credit and one to food banks in Bolsover district in the same period. There were also three campaigns linked to Universal Credit in Amber Valley borough and two in North East Derbyshire district in the same period.

The 1,100 campaigns received more than 6,000 donations, raising at least £250,000, according to the website.

More than £500,000 has also been donated to campaigns mentioning food banks.

While the overall number of fundraisers set up on GoFundMe has risen by 38 per cent in the past year, the number mentioning Universal Credit has grown far more rapidly, which the site attributed partly to the benefit’s continuing roll-out.

There are currently about 2.5 million people now on Universal Credit in the UK.

Sara Willcocks, of poverty charity Turn2us, said: “Our social security system was created in the 20th Century to stop people from going hungry and having to rely on the generosity of strangers for help.

“Needless to say, the scale of people in a 21st Century society having to resort to crowdfunding so they can survive day to day is shocking.”

A GoFundMe spokesman said: "The powerful thing about tools such as GoFundMe is people adapt them to the needs they have.

“We hope one day that people will not need to crowdfund to be able to meet basic needs.

“Until then, our tools are here for people to give and get help when people are in need."

‘The Department for Work and Pensions said people on Universal Credit can get paid urgently if they need it.

A spokesman said: “Universal Credit provides a vital safety net for people who are out of work or on low wages with more than 2.5 million people supported by it.

“It’s a better, simpler system that will see 700,000 families get on average £285 more a month than under the previous one.

“And as we’ve rolled it out, we’ve made improvements such as increasing advances to 100 per cent, removing the seven day waiting period and continuing Housing Benefit for the first two weeks.”

The Conservative Party said that the number of campaigns represented a tiny fraction of people on Universal Credit.

They also said GoFundMe’s data included campaigns which supported overseas projects, pet food banks and sponsored sporting activities.

A party spokesman said: “Conservatives provide a safety net for the most vulnerable, as well as supporting people to earn more through work.

“We urge anyone experiencing financial difficulties to access a Jobcentre, where immediate support is available. Universal Credit will be £2 billion more generous than the system it replaces.

“However, some of these Go Fund Me campaigns originally presented to us bear no relevance to support that families need.”

Labour has pledged to scrap Universal Credit entirely.

Margaret Greenwood, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “It is shocking that Universal Credit is forcing people to turn to crowdfunding to meet essential living costs.

“Universal Credit was meant to lift people out of poverty, but instead it is leaving people waiting five weeks or more for a first payment, pushing many into debt and in some cases putting people at risk of destitution.”

The Liberal Democrats have said they would put more investment into the Universal Credit system.

Tim Farron, party work and pensions spokesman, said: “It is frankly appalling that people are struggling to such an extent that they are having to crowdfund.

“Universal Credit was supposed to make people’s lives easier.”