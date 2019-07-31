Derbyshire Times reporter joins 60 other daredevils in Chesterfield Town Hall charity abseil

Derbyshire Times reporter Michael Broomhead joined 60 other daredevil fundraisers for a charity abseil down Chesterfield Town Hall.

Brave participants raised hundreds of pounds for Citizens Advice Chesterfield after they scaled one of the town’s landmarks on Tuesday (July 30).

Michael said: “It was a fantastic, fun experience.

“When I got to the ground I really wanted to go back to the top of the Town Hall and do it again.

“It was a pleasure to raise money for such a wonderful local charity, which helps so many people every day. Well done to all who took part in the challenge- and thank you to everyone who was involved in organising the event and those who helped out on the day.”

For more information about Citizens Advice Chesterfield, visit www.chesterfieldcab.co.uk.

