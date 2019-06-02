Derbyshire Times journalist to jump out of a plane

A Derbyshire Times reporter is looking forward to jumping out of a plane to raise money for a mental health charity.

Michael Broomhead will take part in a tandem skydive from 10,000 feet to support Mind.

The challenge is arranged to take place at Langar Airfield in Nottinghamshire on August 3.

You can sponsor Michael via this JustGiving page.

Michael said: "I'm really looking forward to enjoying what promises to be a phenomenal adrenaline rush - while raising money for Mind, a wonderful charity which helps people every moment of every day.

"According to Mind, approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year.

"The Derbyshire Times has an important campaign, You Are Not Alone, which aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and help end the stigma surrounding mental health problems. The campaign also seeks to inform people about the organisations out there - like Mind - which offer vital support to those who are struggling.

"Thank you to everyone who's sponsored me so far - I really appreciate it, and so does Mind."

